Oct 20 Informa Plc :

* Nine-Months trading update

* Consistent performance in Q3 leads to nine-month reported revenue growth of 6.9 pct and organic growth of about 2 pct

* Academic Publishing: Performance continues in line with market, alongside ongoing investment in content and technology.

* Business Intelligence: Focus on customer, subscription management and key market verticals delivers further improvement in organic trend

* Global Exhibitions: Ongoing strong underlying organic growth from increasingly international portfolio of market-leading exhibitions

* 2014-2017 Growth Acceleration Plan (GAP): Continued progress on implementing GAP, our multi-year strategy to accelerate growth and improve returns across group

* Exit from Scandinavian Conference Businesses (Denmark and Sweden) within Knowledge & Networking increases focus on large

* We continue to see good strength in North America and United Kingdom, which combined, now represent approaching 60 pct of group revenues

We see growing and strong demand for exhibitions, as value of face-to-face media continues to rise