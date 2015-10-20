BRIEF-Soup Restaurant Group Ltd posts Q1 revenue S$10.5 million, up 0.8 percent
* Qtrly profit attributable S$363,000 versus s$703,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 MHP SA :
* Q3 poultry sales volume to external customers of 150,260 tonnes versus 144,790 tonnes year ago
* Says during Q3 volume of chicken meat export was 22 pct lower than in Q3 2014 and constituted 34,585 tonnes
* Says continues to follow its strategy of diversified export markets and seeks for new business opportunities in the countries of Asia, the Middle East and Africa building-up the export volumes of chicken meat in those regions among which is a Saudi Arabian market
* Says in Q3 sold 71,900 tonnes of sunflower oil, which was 4 pct lower than in Q3 2014
* Q3 meat processing products sales 8,960 tonnes versus 8,780 tonnes year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly profit attributable S$363,000 versus s$703,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue for group was $1.130 billion in 1q 2017, an increase of $181.3 million or 19.1%