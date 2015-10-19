Oct 19 Soitec SA :

* Reports H1 consolidated sales of 110.8 million euros ($125.4 million), up 56 percent y-o-y

* Q2 consolidated sales amount to 55.4 million euros, up 23 percent y-o-y

* For the third quarter of fiscal year 2015-2016, the group expects sequential growth in sales of electronics activity by 5 percent compared to the second quarter (at constant exchange rates) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)