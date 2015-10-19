BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 Plant Advanced Technologies PAT SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 152,000 euros ($172,049) compared to 151,000 euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss amounts to 944,000 euros compared to loss of 818,000 euros a year ago
* H1 net loss amounts to 620,000 euros compared to a loss of 614,000 euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1GP4zk0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS