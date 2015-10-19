Oct 19 Plant Advanced Technologies PAT SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 152,000 euros ($172,049) compared to 151,000 euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss amounts to 944,000 euros compared to loss of 818,000 euros a year ago

* H1 net loss amounts to 620,000 euros compared to a loss of 614,000 euros a year ago

