BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 Audika Groupe SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 21.0 million euros ($23.77 million) compared to 20.0 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS