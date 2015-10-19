Oct 19 Advini SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 65.1 million euros ($73.7 million) compared to 64.1 million euros a year ago

* Says the satisfactory performance over the first nine months and the similar outlook for the end of the year, allow the company to anticipate another year of profitable growth

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)