UPDATE 1-China's Ant set to ink $3.5 bln loan to help fund MoneyGram bid - Basis Point
* Fourteen banks including ANZ, Citi, JPMorgan committed to deal
Oct 19 Advini SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 65.1 million euros ($73.7 million) compared to 64.1 million euros a year ago
* Says the satisfactory performance over the first nine months and the similar outlook for the end of the year, allow the company to anticipate another year of profitable growth
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fourteen banks including ANZ, Citi, JPMorgan committed to deal
* IF JOAKIM MÆHLE DEAL IS FINALIZED WILL RAISE FY PRE-TAX PROFIT OUTLOOK TO DKK 25 MILLION FROM DKK 15 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)