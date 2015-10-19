BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 I.Ceram SA :
* Announces successful capital increase on Alternext
* Trading resumption set on Oct. 22
* Final offer price is 6.80 euros ($7.70) per share, resulting in a total increase of 9 million euros
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS