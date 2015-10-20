BRIEF-Pruksa Holding says q1 net profit was 681.3 million baht
* Q1 net profit 681.3 million baht versus 1.24 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Deutsche Effecten Und Wechsel Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG :
* Noxxon Pharma N.V. announces intention to launch an initial public offering
* Noxxon Pharma N.V. intends to list Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 681.3 million baht versus 1.24 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA