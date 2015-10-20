BRIEF-Soup Restaurant Group Ltd posts Q1 revenue S$10.5 million, up 0.8 percent
* Qtrly profit attributable S$363,000 versus s$703,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Mccoll's Retail Group Plc
* Mccoll's announces sale of 100 newsagents as part of ongoing strategy to develop convenience business
* Closure is expected to be earnings neutral in 2016
* Group will continue to run profitable newsagents and convert these to convenience format where appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue for group was $1.130 billion in 1q 2017, an increase of $181.3 million or 19.1%