BRIEF-Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology says quarterly unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 Million, down 33.88pct
* for the three months ended 31 March 2017, the group’s unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 million, down 33.88pct
Oct 20 Proact IT Group AB
* Says signs multiyear storage agreement with vattenfall
* Says the agreement follows an international tender process and covers multiple years, with options for extension up to seven years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO