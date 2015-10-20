Oct 20 Ludwig Beck :

* Gross sales in amount of 100.9 million euros ($114.31 million) in first nine months of 2015 fiscal year (previous year: 69.2 million euros)

* 9-month gross profit amounted to 39.0 million euros (previous year: 28.6 million euros)

* 9-month earnings after taxes were at 8.6 million euros (previous year: 2.9 million euros)

* Expects Q4 to yield additional impulses for a positive business development

* Confirms its half-year forecast and expects annual sales to reach 158 million euros - 163 million euros in 2015

* FY EBIT is expected to rise to 17 million euros - 19 million euros on account of acquisition of Wormland

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)