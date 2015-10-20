BRIEF-Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology says quarterly unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 Million, down 33.88pct
* for the three months ended 31 March 2017, the group’s unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 million, down 33.88pct
Oct 20 Apptix ASA :
* Q3 operating revenue $8.5 million versus $9.7 million year ago
* Q3 operating loss $12.9 million versus profit $0.5 million year ago
* Says will during the remainder of 2015 be discontinuing a number of its current operating expenditures and agreements as the business continues to target EBITDA levels in the 15-20 pct range of total revenues
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO