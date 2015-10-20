BRIEF-Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology says quarterly unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 Million, down 33.88pct
* for the three months ended 31 March 2017, the group’s unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 million, down 33.88pct
Oct 20 Entertainment One Ltd :
* Received valid acceptances in respect of 126,049,759 new common shares, representing 95.87 per cent. of total number of new common shares
* New common shares will commence trading, fully paid, on London Stock Exchange Plc's main market for listed securities at 8.00 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* for the three months ended 31 March 2017, the group’s unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 million, down 33.88pct
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO