CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips but stays above 14-month low amid firm oil price

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3710, or 72.94 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve TORONTO, May 12 The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Friday, but kept some distance from a recent 14-month low as prices of oil held on to this week's gains. U.S. crude prices, which had hit a five-month low one week ago, edged up 0.17 percent to $47.91 a barrel, helped by expectations of an extension of OPEC-led output