Oct 20 Hypoport AG :

* Volume of transactions was up by 27 per cent year on year to 34.4 billion euros ($38.96 billion) in first nine months of 2015

* "Mortgage finance market is experiencing a period of growth that is being driven by new building and rising prices"

* Mortgage finance segment grew by 31 per cent year on year in first nine months of 2015 to a total of 27.2 billion euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 20.7 billion euros)

* Building finance segment achieved growth of 13 per cent in nine months to a total of 5.8 billion euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 5.1 billion euros)