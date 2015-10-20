Oct 20 Hypoport AG :
* Volume of transactions was up by 27 per cent year on year
to 34.4 billion euros ($38.96 billion) in first nine months of
2015
* "Mortgage finance market is experiencing a period of
growth that is being driven by new building and rising prices"
* Mortgage finance segment grew by 31 per cent year on year
in first nine months of 2015 to a total of 27.2 billion euros
(Q1-Q3 2014: 20.7 billion euros)
* Building finance segment achieved growth of 13 per cent in
nine months to a total of 5.8 billion euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 5.1
billion euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)