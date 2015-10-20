BRIEF-TWi Pharmaceuticals to buy back 5 mln shares
* Says it plans to repurchase 5 million shares of common stock (4 percent stake), for up to T$4.37 billion, during the period from May 15 to July 14
Oct 20 Pledpharma publ AB :
* Q3 net loss 11.4 million Swedish crowns ($1.37 million) versus loss 11.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3031 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS