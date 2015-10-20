BRIEF-Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology says quarterly unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 Million, down 33.88pct
* for the three months ended 31 March 2017, the group’s unaudited turnover is RMB94.3 million, down 33.88pct
Oct 20 magnifiCo SA :
* Equimaxx LCC to buy controlling 67.50 percent stake (2,561,320 shares) in company from magnifiCo's majority shareholders: Karolina Siudyla-Koc and Celetis Holdings Ltd
* Its majority shareholders to sell company's shares only if entire company will be transferred to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) as contribution in-kind in exchange for SPV stake and Equimaxx will buy SPV stake at market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO