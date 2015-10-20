Oct 20 magnifiCo SA :

* Equimaxx LCC to buy controlling 67.50 percent stake (2,561,320 shares) in company from magnifiCo's majority shareholders: Karolina Siudyla-Koc and Celetis Holdings Ltd

* Its majority shareholders to sell company's shares only if entire company will be transferred to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) as contribution in-kind in exchange for SPV stake and Equimaxx will buy SPV stake at market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)