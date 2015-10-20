BRIEF-TWi Pharmaceuticals to buy back 5 mln shares
* Says it plans to repurchase 5 million shares of common stock (4 percent stake), for up to T$4.37 billion, during the period from May 15 to July 14
Oct 20 Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc :
* Statement re: VPS Healthcare
* Notes comments made to media by CEO Ronald Lavater, and confirms it has received a highly preliminary indication of interest from VPS Healthcare
* However, no formal proposal or indicative terms were received
* VPS is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2015, to announce a firm intention to make an offer
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS