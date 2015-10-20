BRIEF-Camanio Care carries out new issues
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS
Oct 20 Indexmedica SA :
* Allots 3,000 series A bonds with total nominal value of 3 million zlotys ($804,800) via private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7278 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS
KINSHASA, May 12 A person infected with the Ebola virus in Democratic Republic of Congo has died, a spokesman for the U.N.'s World Health Organization told Reuters on Friday.