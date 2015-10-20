Person infected with Ebola in Congo has died -U.N. health agency
KINSHASA, May 12 A person infected with the Ebola virus in Democratic Republic of Congo has died, a spokesman for the U.N.'s World Health Organization told Reuters on Friday.
Oct 20 Cytotools AG
* Successfully places capital increase and creates the prerequisite for the extension of clinical development in the USA
* Gross proceeds in the amount of 4.0 million euro ($4.55 million) ensures expansion of clinical trials in the USA for the wound healing drug DermaPro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into cr bank strategic cooperation agreement 2017 and cr trust strategic cooperation agreement 2017 with cr bank and cr trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: