Oct 20 Cytotools AG

* Successfully places capital increase and creates the prerequisite for the extension of clinical development in the USA

* Gross proceeds in the amount of 4.0 million euro ($4.55 million) ensures expansion of clinical trials in the USA for the wound healing drug DermaPro