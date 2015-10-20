Oct 20 Inmarsat Plc

* Lufthansa 10 year connectivity agreement signed

* Signed a contract to provide high-speed inflight connectivity services for passengers onboard Lufthansa's european continental fleet

* Contract formalises not only a ten year strategic partnership, but also provides a contract framework to extend service to other airline brands in group

* Under agreement,co will equip more than 150 Lufthansa airlines aircraft with global xpress, with more Lufthansa group aircraft being added in due course

* First of these aircraft will be equipped and tested in early summer 2016. Lufthansa will additionally be trialling European aviation network in 2017

* Lufthansa will additionally be trialling european aviation network in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: