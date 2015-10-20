BRIEF-Wealth Glory updates on disposal of listed securities
* Disposed aggregate of 18.5 million first credit shares (representing approximately 0.51% of issued share capital of First Credit
Oct 20 Lenta Ltd
* Launch of a capital increase via an accelerated book build placement of global depositary receipts raising about $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information