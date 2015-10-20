Oct 20 Atea ASA :

* Forsvarets forskningsinstitutt (FFI), Forsvarsbygg (FB) and Nasjonal sikkerhetsmyndighet (NSM) sign framework agreement with Atea

* Estimated total value of agreement annually is 40 million Norwegian crowns ($4.93 million)

* Deal has a duration of two years with a renewal option of up to four years Source text: bit.ly/1jRF1gK

