Oct 20 Esker SA :

* Q3 revenue 14.2 million euros ($16.12 million) versus 11.2 million euros year ago

* Expects a strong improvement of its operating income in 2015

* Expects FY 2015 revenue up at least 25 pct (12 pct ro 14 pct in organic growth)

* Cash position at 30 September 2015 stood at 14 million euros, at the same level as last year