BRIEF-China Resources Pharma announces cooperation agreements
* Entered into cr bank strategic cooperation agreement 2017 and cr trust strategic cooperation agreement 2017 with cr bank and cr trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Intrasense SA :
* H1 net loss of 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million) versus loss of 2.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss of 1.3 million euros versus loss of 2.2 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue of 1.3 million euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1RUdLtV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into cr bank strategic cooperation agreement 2017 and cr trust strategic cooperation agreement 2017 with cr bank and cr trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: