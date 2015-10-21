BRIEF-Primary Health Care says appointed Malcolm Parmenter as CEO
* Appointment of managing director and chief executive officer
Oct 21 Pixium Vision SA :
* Implants additional patients in European clinical trial of Its Epi-Retinal System IRIS
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appointment of managing director and chief executive officer
NEW YORK/FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1 Frustrated with the Puerto Rican government, hedge funds and the Control Board tasked with sorting out the island's debt crisis, some Puerto Ricans on the U.S. mainland protested on Monday the best way they knew how: with music and dance.