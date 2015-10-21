Oct 21 Melexis NV :

* Reports Q3 sales of 101.6 million euros ($115.4 million), an increase of 17 percent compared to same quarter of previous year and flat compared to previous quarter

* Q3 gross margin is 47.8 million euros, an increase of 11 percent compared to same quarter of last year

* Q3 operating result is 27.2 million euros, an increase of 4 percent compared to same quarter of previous year

* Q3 net income is 25.0 million euros or 0.62 euro per share, an increase of 1 percent compared to the 24.7 million euros or 0.61 euro per share in Q3 of 2014

* Q3 sales to automotive customers represented 89 percent of total sales

* Q3 portion of standard product (ASSPS) sales represented 57 percent of total sales

* Expects in Q4 of 2015 a low single digit sales decrease compared to Q3 of 2015

* Sees Q4 resulting in a full year sales growth close to 20 percent, a gross profit margin above 47 percent and an operating margin above 26 percent, taking into account current EUR/USD exchange rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)