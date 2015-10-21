Oct 21 Melexis NV :
* Reports Q3 sales of 101.6 million euros ($115.4 million),
an increase of 17 percent compared to same quarter of previous
year and flat compared to previous quarter
* Q3 gross margin is 47.8 million euros, an increase of 11
percent compared to same quarter of last year
* Q3 operating result is 27.2 million euros, an increase of
4 percent compared to same quarter of previous year
* Q3 net income is 25.0 million euros or 0.62 euro per
share, an increase of 1 percent compared to the 24.7 million
euros or 0.61 euro per share in Q3 of 2014
* Q3 sales to automotive customers represented 89 percent of
total sales
* Q3 portion of standard product (ASSPS) sales represented
57 percent of total sales
* Expects in Q4 of 2015 a low single digit sales decrease
compared to Q3 of 2015
* Sees Q4 resulting in a full year sales growth close to 20
percent, a gross profit margin above 47 percent and an operating
margin above 26 percent, taking into account current EUR/USD
exchange rate
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
