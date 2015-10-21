Oct 21 Zooplus AG :

* Total sales in the third quarter of 2015 recorded a year-on-year rise of 28 pct to 187 million euros (Q3 2014: 146 million euros)

* Q3 other income increased by 37 pct and amounted to 8.8 million euros (Q3 2014: 6.4 million euros)

* Total sales target for 2015 increases to around 740 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1PFKl3l

