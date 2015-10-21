Oct 21 Bittium Oyj :
* Final result of Bittium Corporation's voluntary public tender offer for own shares and
stock options 2008C
* According to final result of offer, 97,244,662 shares were tendered in offer, representing
about 73.2 pct of all shares and votes in company
* In addition, 166,694 stock options were tendered in offer, representing about 62.0 percent
of all stock options in company
* Valid acceptances of offer have not exceeded maximum numbers of shares and stock options
* As a result of completing offer cash balance and equity of company will decrease by about
493 million euros ($559.90 million)
* Completing offer will have no effect on guidance for result of operations concerning year
2015 previously published by company
