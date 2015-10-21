Oct 21 Mobistar SA, Base Company SA
and Proximus NV :
* Announce that Koninklijke KPN NV, Base Company,
Mobistar and Proximus reach a settlement
agreement on mobile tariff related litigations
* Settlement agreement involves payment of an amount of 120
million euros ($136.3 million) of which 66 million euros is paid
to Base Company and 54 million euros to Mobistar
* Further terms and conditions of settlement agreement
remain confidential
* Base Company is currently being acquired by Telenet Group
Holdings NV from Koninklijke KPN
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
