Oct 21 Hypoport Ag :

* Volume of new loans brokered in Hypoport AG's private clients division under its main brand, dr. Klein, increased by 45 percent year on year to 6.8 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in first nine months of 2015

* Insurance portfolio managed by dr. Klein also continued to grow, increasing by around 10 percent over past nine months to 121.6 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)