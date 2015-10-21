Oct 21 Qliro Group Publ AB

* Q3 operating loss excluding divested operations during 2014 and non-recurring items amounted to SEK 28.2 million vs year-ago profit of 1.5 million

* Q3 net sales were in line with last year, amounting to SEK 1,116.8 million vs year-ago 1,121.2 million

* Says currency effects have negatively affected operating profit by over SEK 45 million

* Says Lekmer sales and earnings in Q3 were below our expectations

* Says deployment of Lekmer warehouse took longer than planned and operational disturbances had a larger impact on sales than expected