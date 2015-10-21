Oct 21 Computacenter Plc :
* Q3 2015 trading update
* Overall revenue for Q3 was up 4 pct to 721 million stg on
an as reported basis, and up 10 pct in constant currency
* Year- to-date revenue grew by 2 pct on an as reported
basis, and by 8 pct in constant currency
* Outlook for group's trading result for whole of 2015
remains in line with board's expectations
* Group supply chain revenue grew by 5 pct on an as reported
basis and by 12 pct in constant currency in Q3
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)