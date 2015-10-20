Oct 20 Curasan AG :

* Curasan and Riemser Pharma GmbH have agreed on a long-term financing covenant regarding final payment of 2.4 million euros ($2.73 million) from reacquisition of dental regeneration business from Riemser

* Remaining tranche from reacquisition of dental business stretched until 2019

* Will retroactively repay debt outstanding from end of September 2015 onwards on a quarterly basis

* Amount of agreed payments have deliberately been linked to expected revenue growth of Curasan

* It will increase from initial 125,000 euros, through 150,000 euros as of 2017, to 200,000 euros as of 2018

* Now maintains sufficient liquidity to align company towards operating break-even on a monthly basis by end of 2016

