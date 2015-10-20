Oct 20 Merck KGaA

* Says Sigma-Aldrich has agreed to sell parts of solvents business to Honeywell

* Asset sale includes Sigma-Aldrich's solvents and inorganics business in Europe

* Sale part of commitments Merck has made to receive European Union antitrust approval for $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich

* Transaction is a final step towards winning of EU antitrust approval for acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich

* Transaction is a final step towards winning of EU antitrust approval for acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich

* Continues to expect closing of Sigma-Aldrich takeover by end of November 2015 Source text: news.merck.de/EMD/CC/NewsRelease.nsf/0/5B3334524259E54BC1257EE40 0333BE5/$FILE/PM_20102015_EN.pdf