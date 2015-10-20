BRIEF-Camanio Care carries out new issues
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS
Oct 20 Amplifon SpA :
* Shareholders appoint Enrico Vita as member of the board of directors and approve to change the number of board members from eight to nine
* Board to propose to appoint Enrico Vita as CEO at the next board meeting, to be held on Oct. 22
* Board to propose to appoint current CEO Franco Moscetti as non executive vice chairman of the board
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS
KINSHASA, May 12 A person infected with the Ebola virus in Democratic Republic of Congo has died, a spokesman for the U.N.'s World Health Organization told Reuters on Friday.