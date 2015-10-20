BRIEF-Wealth Glory updates on disposal of listed securities
* Disposed aggregate of 18.5 million first credit shares (representing approximately 0.51% of issued share capital of First Credit
Oct 20 Briju SA :
* Sells along with unit, gold, silver, platinum, palladium for 55.0 million zlotys ($14.68 million) to Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt between Sept. 23 and Oct. 20
* The unit is Briju Network Briju Secur 2 Sp. z o.o. SKA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7477 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information