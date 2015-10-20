Oct 20 SPAC I (formerly Novatis SA) :
* Following its communication issued on May 7
, it informs about a reverse merger transaction
* Plans to acquire 66.6 percent of CoGyn Pharmaceuticals,
Inc. (CoGyn) in the reverse merger transaction of SPAC I
* Signs an investment agreement with an undisclosed investor
and pledges to pay a 9.54 million zloty ($2.6 million) deposit
to acquire the stake
* As the investor had liabilities of 9.54 million zlotys
towards the company, the debt has been off-set with the deposit
as part of the signed agreement
* The US-based CoGyn will become a unit of company and it
will be listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange's (WSE) NewConnect
market in Poland
* Following the reverse merger plans, the company's AGM to
be held on Nov. 2, to change the company's name and strategy,
and add CoGyn representatives to the supervisory board
* CoGyn is a pharmaceutical company developing a drug
delivery platform
($1 = 3.7459 zlotys)
