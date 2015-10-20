BRIEF-Arena.pl Q1 net loss shrinks to 17,039 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 17,039 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 35,682 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 20 Polnord SA :
* PKO BP acquires 7.19 percent stake in the company via an acquisition of collateral in the form of Polnord's shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 17,039 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 35,682 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: