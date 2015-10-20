Oct 20 Wasko SA :

* Wojciech Wajda buys 6,005,714 of company's shares for 2 zloty ($0.5) per share from Luxembourg-based Stala Holding S.à.r.l. SPF

* Along with wife, Wojciech Wajda, the chairman of Wasko's management board, holds 81.2 pct of the company

