BRIEF-Wealth Glory updates on disposal of listed securities
* Disposed aggregate of 18.5 million first credit shares (representing approximately 0.51% of issued share capital of First Credit
Oct 20 Frosta AG :
* Chief Financial Officer, Stephan Hinrichs, will leave the company at his own request by the end of the year in order to pursue new professional challenges
* Meanwhile, the finance department will be led by CEO Felix Ahlers Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Disposed aggregate of 18.5 million first credit shares (representing approximately 0.51% of issued share capital of First Credit
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information