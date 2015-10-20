Oct 20 Technicolor SA :

* Announces launch and terms and conditions of a capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights, for an amount of approximately 227 million euros ($257.55 million)

* Subscription price 4.70 euros per new share

* Subscription period: from 22 October 2015 to 4 November 2015