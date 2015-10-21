BRIEF-Primary Health Care says appointed Malcolm Parmenter as CEO
* Appointment of managing director and chief executive officer
ZURICH Oct 21 Novartis said it broadened its immuno-oncology pipeline with the acquisition of Admune Therapeutics and licensing agreements with Xoma and Palobiofarma.
Palobiofarma, a Spanish biotech, said separately it entered into a $15 million licensing agreement with the Swiss company.
Novartis said in a statement that these transactions add IL-15, adenosine receptor and tgf-beta inhibition programs to the Basel-based company's immuno-oncology portfolio. (Reporting by John Miller)
NEW YORK/FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1 Frustrated with the Puerto Rican government, hedge funds and the Control Board tasked with sorting out the island's debt crisis, some Puerto Ricans on the U.S. mainland protested on Monday the best way they knew how: with music and dance.