BRIEF-China Kangda Food says entered into share purchase agreement on 21 April 2017
* Deal with group A vendors for a total consideration of HK$331.3 million
Oct 21 Chr. Hansen
* Says expects for 2015/16 organic revenue growth of 8-10 pct vs 10 pct in 2014/2015 and an EBIT margin before special items above the 27.1 pct reached in 2014/15
* Q4 revenue 234 million euros ($266 million) versus Reuters poll average estimate 230 million euros
* Q4 EBIT 73 million euros versus Reuters poll average estimate 69.2 million euros
* Says proposes dividend of 0.63 euros per share versus Reuters poll average estimate 1.07 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting By Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Deal with group A vendors for a total consideration of HK$331.3 million
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malay