BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group says change of CFO
May 2 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
Oct 21 Indluplace Properties Ltd
* Proposes an equity raise of approximately R350 million through issue of new shares
* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process
* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as possible following closing of book build Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
* Accepted resignation of its chief executive officer, Gerry Williams effective 31 October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: