Oct 21 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* Full year LFL revenue target raised to +5%.

* +7% LFL growth in Q3. Strategy for growth and outperformance, underpinned by innovation, is working in challenging and volatile markets.

* Markets remain challenging, but with +6% like-for-like growth on a year to date basis behind us, we are able to raise our full year LFL revenue target to +5%* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: