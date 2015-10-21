BRIEF-Yoma strategic says Co partners with Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar
Yoma Strategic and Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar
Oct 21 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Says receives formal regulatory clearance to acquire UniCredit credit management bank from UniCredit SpA
* Acquisition includes a portfolio of non-performing loans with a GBV of approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion)and an NPL servicing business
* Eurocastle will acquire a 50 percent share of the deal for an equity investment of about 250 million euros, subject to customary closing adjustments
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes