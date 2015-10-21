BRIEF-Yoma strategic says Co partners with Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar
* Yoma Strategic and Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 Blue Vision A/S :
* Q3 operating loss 735,000 Danish crowns ($112,060) versus loss 125,000 crowns year ago
* Q3 net loss 829,000 crowns versus loss 125,000 crowns year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1GoZcNv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5590 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yoma Strategic and Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes