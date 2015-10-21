Oct 21 FastPartner AB :

* Q3 rental income 288.2 million Swedish crowns ($34.75 million) versus 234.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 pre-tax profit 166.5 million crowns versus 108.2 million crowns year ago

* Target is to achieve profit from property management of 600 million crowns in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2938 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)