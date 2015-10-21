BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
Oct 21 Nanostart AG :
* Majority shareholder BF Holding GmbH submits offer to acquire up to 1.6 million shares of Nanostart at 1.20 euros ($1.36) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes